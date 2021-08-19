Woman seriously injured after car overturns during crash in Mecosta County

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 56-year-old Rodney woman was seriously injured during an early Thursday morning crash in Mecosta County.

Deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched about 12:15 a.m. to NLD and 18 Mile Road in Green Township for the one-car crash, according to a news release.

Their investigation found that the woman was traveling southbound on NLD, ran off the roadway, right jumping the curve and overturning several times before coming to a stop.

She was taken to SHBR and later to Butterworth in Grand Rapids.

Big Rapids Township Fire and Rescue, Mecosta County EMS and the Ferris State University Police Department assisted at the scene.