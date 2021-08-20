Watch
Woman faces charges related to breaking into, setting fire to home in Mecosta County

Mecosta County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:24 PM, Aug 20, 2021
Deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 34-year-old woman on charges related to breaking and entering, arson and possession of meth.

Kimberly Terry of Barryton was arrested Wednesday after deputies were called to an address on 15 Mile Road west of M66, according to a news release Friday.

The sheriff’s office says Terry allegedly broke into, took items from and then set fire to the home, and that she was in possession of meth at the time of the incident.

Terry was arraigned Thursday in the 77th District Court.

She remains in custody on the three felony charges.

Bond was set at $25,000.

