Woman dies in head-on crash in Mecosta County

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is dead following a head-on crash on Friday night in Wheatland Township.

At 8 p.m. on Friday night, the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office was called to a two vehicle head-on crash on East Wheatland Avenue and Hewlett in Wheatland Township.

Early investigation shows a 58-year-old woman from Lake was driving eastbound on East Wheatland Avenue and lost control of her vehicle. She reportedly crossed over the center line, hitting a 55-year-old woman from Blanchard, head-on.

Law enforcement attempted lifesaving measures were attempted, but the 58-year-old was pronounced dead on scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital.

The Mecosta County Sheriff's Department says the investigation is ongoing, and those involved haven't yet been named.