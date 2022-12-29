Woman dies after being hit by U-Haul in Martiny Township

MARTINY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman from Rodney died on Wednesday after being struck by a U-Haul truck. The accident occurred near the intersection of 120th Avenue and Arthur Road in Martiny Township.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, the U-Haul was being driven by a man from Big Rapids, who was traveling northbound on 120th Avenue, just north of Arthur Road.

The woman from Rodney was then hit by the vehicle. She was declared deceased at the scene.

Alcohol/drugs or speed have been determined to not be contributing factors in the accident.

