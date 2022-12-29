Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichiganMecosta

Actions

Woman dies after being hit by U-Haul in Martiny Township

Mecosta County Sheriff Logo
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mecosta County Sheriff's Office
Mecosta County Sheriff Logo
Posted at 8:26 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 20:26:49-05

MARTINY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman from Rodney died on Wednesday after being struck by a U-Haul truck. The accident occurred near the intersection of 120th Avenue and Arthur Road in Martiny Township.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, the U-Haul was being driven by a man from Big Rapids, who was traveling northbound on 120th Avenue, just north of Arthur Road.

The woman from Rodney was then hit by the vehicle. She was declared deceased at the scene.

Alcohol/drugs or speed have been determined to not be contributing factors in the accident.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered