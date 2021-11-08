Woman dead after crashing into a deer in Wheatland

WHEATLAND, Mich. — One woman is dead after crashing into a deer.

Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department deputies report that a man, 51, and his wife were ejected from their motorcycle after colliding into a deer.

The man was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids with minor injuries while his wife was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities report that the crash happened near 50th Ave on Nov. 7, 2021, at 5:32 p.m.

