Woman dead after crashing into a deer in Wheatland

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mecosta County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:37 PM, Nov 07, 2021
WHEATLAND, Mich. — One woman is dead after crashing into a deer.

Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department deputies report that a man, 51, and his wife were ejected from their motorcycle after colliding into a deer.

The man was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids with minor injuries while his wife was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities report that the crash happened near 50th Ave on Nov. 7, 2021, at 5:32 p.m.

The male driver was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids campus with minor injuries, and the female was pronounced deceased at the scene. The names are being withheld while the accident is being investigated.

