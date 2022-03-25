Woman arrested for possession and delivery of meth in Mecosta County

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested one woman after finding methamphetamine at her residence.

Deputies identified Promise Cox, 36, as a suspect in their investigation and arrested her. Authorities obtained a search warrant and executed it at Cox’s residence.

Cox was arraigned on March 24, 2022, for the following charges: two counts of delivery of crystal methamphetamine and two charges of possession of methamphetamine. Cox is innocent until proven guilty and has a $200,000 cash/surety bond.