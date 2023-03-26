Waka Flocka Flame to perform at Ferris State University on Wednesday, March 29

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University has announced an upcoming performance from rapper Waka Flocka Flame at the school. The concert will be held on Wednesday, March 29 at 7 p.m. at Williams Auditorium.

The concert will be free to attend. Due to the high interest, there is a possibility that the auditorium could reach full capacity. Guests will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a no bag rule for attendees. No outside food or drink is allowed.

Ferris State University students will also have the opportunity to win a meet-and-greet with Flame the night of the show. The winner will also be allowed to bring bring one friend along. To be eligible, students can text “FSUEVENTS” to 71444.

Flame’s first studio album, Flockaveli, was released in 2010. It was followed by Triple F Life: Friends, Fans & Family in 2012. Flame has also appeared on the reality television series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Marriage Boot Camp, and Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Marketing student Jayden Anderson will be the opening act of the show.

Flame will perform at Ferris State University’s William Auditorium on Wednesday, March 29 at 7 p.m. More information on the concert can be found on the university’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube