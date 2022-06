BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Big Rapids Police Department says it identified the woman whose body was found on the White Pine Trail.

Deputies say 36-year-old Ashley Godfrey of Big Rapids was found on the trail near Colburn Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

While investigating, officers identified the suspect as a 23-year-old man from Mecosta Township.

Police arrested him for open murder.

They say this was an isolated incident and are still investigating.

