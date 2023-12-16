Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichiganMecosta

Actions

Two hurt in Sheridan Township crash

Mecosta County Sheriff Logo
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mecosta County Sheriff's Office
Mecosta County Sheriff Logo
Posted at 6:43 AM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 06:55:34-05

SHERIDAN TWP., Mich. — Two people were put in the hospital after a crash in Sheridan Township on Friday night.

The Mecosta County Sheriff's office says it happened just before 10 p.m. on 30th Avenue and Arthur Road. A 17-year-old boy from Pierson was heading east on Arthur when he drove through a stop sign, hitting a 63-year-old man who was going north on 30th.

The 63-year-old and his passenger, a 69-year-old woman from Evart, were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries. We're told the 17-year-old was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book