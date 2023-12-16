Two hurt in Sheridan Township crash

SHERIDAN TWP., Mich. — Two people were put in the hospital after a crash in Sheridan Township on Friday night.

The Mecosta County Sheriff's office says it happened just before 10 p.m. on 30th Avenue and Arthur Road. A 17-year-old boy from Pierson was heading east on Arthur when he drove through a stop sign, hitting a 63-year-old man who was going north on 30th.

The 63-year-old and his passenger, a 69-year-old woman from Evart, were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries. We're told the 17-year-old was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.

