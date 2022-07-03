Two children injured in ATV accident

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded to an ATV injury accident on Sunday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the ATV was being driven by a 7-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother from Grand Rapids. The female driver hit a pole in the Dollar General parking lot in Morley. She was then ejected from the ATV.

Both the girl and the boy were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. The parents were cited for allowing a minor to operate an off-road vehicle without direct supervision.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding parents to not allow minors to ride an off-road vehicle without direct adult supervision. Both parents and children should take an off-road vehicle safety course and always wear a helmet. More information on off-road vehicle laws can be found on Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources website.

