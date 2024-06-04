Traffic stop ends with woman tased, deputies arresting her, her mother

FORK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver who refused to stop for police and her mother are spending time in Mecosta County Jail, say Deputies.

The woman was driving a pickup on 110th when Deputies attempted a traffic stop near 18 Mile Rd.

Instead, she drove away, crashing the truck and running into the driveway of her home.

Her mother tried to stop deputies from arresting the suspect, according to the report. Police eventually used a taser to subdue the suspect while she "fought with, and resisted deputies".

Both were taken into custody; the suspect's mother for obstruction, and the suspect for resisting/obstructing, possession of drugs, flee/elude, and warrants.