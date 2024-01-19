Three seriously hurt after driver swerves for deer

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Several teens are recovering after a rollover crash late Thursday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. when the driver swerved to avoid a deer on US 131 just before the Whitehall exit.

The vehicle left the roadway on the right side, rolling onto its roof in the deep snow and hitting several trees.

All four were able to get out on their own according to Deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office.

Two 18-year-olds— including the driver— and a 17-year-old were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not mention the age or condition of the other person in the vehicle.