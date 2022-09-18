'The Office' stars Brian Baumgartner and Oscar Nunez coming to Ferris for question-and-answer event

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University will be getting a visit from two accountants from Dunder Mifflin. The Office stars Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone) and Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez) will be at a question-and-answer event on Wednesday, September 21 at 7 p.m. at Williams Auditorium.

The event is part of Ferris State University’s 2022 Homecoming lineup. “We are very excited to follow through on our students’ wishes for a Homecoming comedy event by bringing in Brian and Oscar,” said Nicholas Campau, associate dean of Student Life. “We polled students, offering a range of artists and they were a favorite for many who responded.”

After the event, there will be a book signing event for Baumgartner’s book of chili recipes. One of the show’s most popular moments was a cold open in the Season 5 episode “Casual Friday,” where Kevin brought chili he made to the office, and dropped it on the floor. All proceeds from book sales will go to benefit the Mecosta-Osceola United Way.

Tickets to the event are available at the David L. Eisler Center’s information desk. They will cost $10 for students and $20 for the general public.

The American version of The Office was developed by Greg Daniels and aired on NBC from 2005-2013. It is based on the original British series created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. The series starred Steve Carell as Michael Scott, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, John Krasinki as Jim Halpert, Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly, B. J. Novak as Ryan Howard, and Ed Helms as Andy Bernard. In Dunder Mifflin’s accounting department, Kevin and Oscar worked with Angela Martin (played by Angela Kinsey).

Outside of The Office, Baumgartner’s other work includes 2020’s Electric Jesus, 2012’s Astronaut: The Last Push, and 2009’s Into Temptation. Nunez’s other work includes 2016’s Miss Stevens, 2011’s Without Men, and 2009’s The Proposal.

Although The Office ended in 2013, the show has continued to find new life. The streaming service Peacock has released extended episodes of the show’s first five seasons called The Office: Superfan Episodes. In 2019, Fischer and Kinsey started the Office Ladies podcast, where the two rewatch episodes and discuss them. Baumgartner also hosted his own Office-themed podcast called The Office Deep Dive with Brian Baumgartner.

