Teen pinned under side-by-side, hospitalized

FORK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage girl was hospitalized Saturday after a side-by-side crash.

Deputies responded to the crash on 18 Mile Road near 60th Avenue in Fork Township just after 3 p.m.

They say the side-by-side rolled over, pinning one of the passengers, a 15-year-old girl, underneath.

A deputy and the driver of the ORV were able to lift it up and pull the girl out from under it.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and the other passenger of the side-by-side did not get hurt.

