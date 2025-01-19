Watch Now
Teen hurt when truck strikes snowmobile in Mecosta County

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A teenager was injured when the snowmobile he was riding was hit by a truck at midday Sunday.

At 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an accident involving a truck and a snowmobile on 18 Mile Road at 55th Avenue in Fork Township. The investigation revealed that a 15-year-old boy was riding a snowmobile when he turned out of a private drive onto 18 Mile Road and into the path of a westbound truck.

The two collided and the teen was thrown from the snowmobile. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Corewell Health Big Rapids Hospital.

The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Fork Rescue/Barryton Fire Department and Mecosta County Emergency Medical Services.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office.

