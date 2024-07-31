Teen hospitalized, driver at large after SUV hits golf cart full of people

MORTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are looking for the driver of a newer, white Ford Expedition with black rims, tinted windows, and a white decal on the upper left of the rear window.

They hit a golf cart full of people— putting a teen in the hospital— then drove away.

Mecosta County Sheriff’s Deputies say it happened a little before 7:30 Tuesday night. A 71-year-old man from Stanwood was driving the cart on 100th Ave with 3 other passengers on board when the full-sized, three-row SUV hit them near Pierce Rd.

Aeromed took a 17-year-old from Colorado to a hospital in Grand Rapids while the others on the cart were treated for minor injuries.

If you’ve seen the SUV described above— it may have some new damage— call the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office: (231) 592-0150.