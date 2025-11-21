Suspicious bottle with chemical inside removed from Big Rapids apartment complex

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspicious bottle holding an unknown chemical prompted a shelter in place order for an apartment complex in Big Rapids on Friday morning.

The situation started with a report of the bottle around 8:40 a.m. on November 21 at the Water Tower Apartments just off Perry Avenue. Crews from the Big Rapids Fire Department and the Big Rapids Police Department found the bottle in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

People in their apartments were told to stay inside until the bottle could be safely removed.

A bomb squad from Michigan State Police used a robot to render the chemical inert. A sample was taken for testing at the state police's forensic lab in Grand Rapids.

The shelter in place order was lifted by 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

