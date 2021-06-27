Suspected tornado brings down barns in Mecosta County

REMUS, Mich. — A suspected tornado ripped through Mecosta County, leveling barns and spreading out livestock.

In the small village of Sylvester, a fairly new barn was toppled over and moved sideways by the strong winds. The homeowner tells FOX 17 the area went dark and she heard a loud bang early Saturday evening, before going outside to see the damage.

Both her and her horses walked away unscathed, but a boat, her keepsakes including home videos, and more were damaged by the wind and rain.

A little further north near Remus, a suspected tornado took out part of a local electric company’s substation, damaging equipment and causing a power outage for several hours.

Nearby, two other barns, some housing cattle, were leveled by the storm. Deputies had the area blocked off for hours because of downed power lines and cattle that scurried out of the area.

