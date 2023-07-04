Suspect in custody, accused of kidnapping woman in Mecosta County

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect was taken into custody after deputies say a woman was kidnapped in Mecosta County.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call about a possible kidnapping of an adult woman late Sunday night.

Deputies say the woman was forced into a vehicle against her will and that the suspect then drove away.

The sheriff’s office says while searching the surrounding areas for the woman, they found the suspect had released the victim on the side of the road about an hour and a half later.

The victim had minor injuries and was picked up by a passerby and taken back to her home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they were able to identify the suspect as a 35-year-old former Mecosta County resident who was wanted on two felony charges at the time.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were able to contact people who had been communicating with the suspect. The suspect’s vehicle was found at a residence in Montcalm County.

The sheriff’s office says deputies received search warrants for the resident.

Deputies say the Newaygo County Emergency Response Team was called in to help and were able to talk the suspect out of the residence with the assistance of their negotiator.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators say the suspect was known by the victim.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending a formal arraignment.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube