Stanwood man saved after water rescue in the Village of Morley

MORLEY, Mich. — A 43-year-old Stanwood man was saved after a water rescue in the Village of Morley on Sunday.

According to the Mecosta Sheriff’s Office, the man fell through the ice while attempting to ice fish at around 2:44 p.m.

The incident was reported after a resident observed the man flailing in the water and yelling for help.

When they arrived at the scene, Morley fire/rescue crawled out approximately 100 feet on the thin ice to the male. They were able to remove him from the freezing water, at which time they were both pulled to safety.

