Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichiganMecosta

Actions

Stanwood man saved after water rescue in the Village of Morley

Mecosta County Sheriff Logo
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mecosta County Sheriff's Office
Mecosta County Sheriff Logo
Posted at 9:22 PM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 21:22:58-05

MORLEY, Mich. — A 43-year-old Stanwood man was saved after a water rescue in the Village of Morley on Sunday.

According to the Mecosta Sheriff’s Office, the man fell through the ice while attempting to ice fish at around 2:44 p.m.

The incident was reported after a resident observed the man flailing in the water and yelling for help.

When they arrived at the scene, Morley fire/rescue crawled out approximately 100 feet on the thin ice to the male. They were able to remove him from the freezing water, at which time they were both pulled to safety.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather