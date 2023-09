WHEATLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman from Remus is in the hospital following a single rollover crash in Wheatland Township on Friday night.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just after 11 p.m. near 30th Avenue and Pine Lake Road.

Deputies say the driver was a 58-year-old female from Remus. She reportedly lost control of the vehicle, went off the road, rolled and hit a few small trees.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.