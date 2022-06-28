Sheriff: medical emergency causes teen driver to crash

MILLBROOK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager crashed into a tree after having a medical emergency while driving.

Deputies say it happened just before noon Tuesday at 50th Avenue and Jefferson Road in Millbrook Township.

The investigation shows a 17-year-old boy from Lakeview had a medical issue while driving, ran off the roadway and hit a tree.

The sheriff’s office says the teen was the only person in the car at the time, and emergency crews took him to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

