Sheriff: medical emergency causes teen driver to crash

Posted at 4:50 PM, Jun 28, 2022
MILLBROOK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager crashed into a tree after having a medical emergency while driving.

Deputies say it happened just before noon Tuesday at 50th Avenue and Jefferson Road in Millbrook Township.

The investigation shows a 17-year-old boy from Lakeview had a medical issue while driving, ran off the roadway and hit a tree.

The sheriff’s office says the teen was the only person in the car at the time, and emergency crews took him to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

