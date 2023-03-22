'She Kills Monsters' to be performed at Ferris State University March 23-26

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ferris State University Theatre Department has announced that one of its next productions will be She Kills Monsters. The play will be performed March 23-26 at Williams Auditorium.

She Kills Monsters follows Agnes Evans, a woman who loses her parents and little sister Tilly in a car accident. Since Agnes and Tilly were never close, she must deal with the realization that she will now never have a chance to get to know her sister better. She later finds her sister’s notebook, which has a Dungeons & Dragons module that Tilly had written. Agnes then plays the game using the module created by her sister.

The play was written by Qui Nguyen. The Ferris State University production was directed by Katherine LaPietra.

“There are 23 students in the cast, who come from many Ferris programs ranging from Technology to Pharmacy, the College of Business and College of Arts, Sciences, and Education,” said LaPietra. “We also have more than a dozen students working crew, so together we can offer a thoughtful portrayal of this intense and meaningful story.”

LaPietra also said that the play addresses LGBTQ+ issues and bullying as part of the story.

Dungeons & Dragons is a tabletop role-playing game that was originally designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson, and first published in 1974. The game was adapted into the films Dungeons & Dragons (2000), Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon (2005), and Dungeons & Dragons 3: The Book of Vile Darkness (2012).

A new film adaptation of the game, Dungeon & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, is scheduled to be released on March 31. The film was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, and stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Regé-Jean Page.

Ferris State University’s production of She Kills Monsters will open on Thursday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

