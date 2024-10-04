Watch Now
Sen. Nesbitt urges Legislature to halt funding for Gotion EV battery plant

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Republicans in Michigan continue to denounce a Gotion-backed project to add an electric vehicle (EV) battery plant near Big Rapids.

Sen. Aric Nesbitt issued a letter Thursday imploring the state Legislature to halt funding for the project. His request comes a day after a Detroit News report on five Chinese nationals accused of spying on Camp Grayling last year, located 88 miles from the would-be site of the battery plant.

The report says the five suspects were students at the University of Michigan at the time. They were allegedly caught snapping pictures of military vehicles and equipment — and lying about how and why they got there.

"With more and more evidence of Gotion's relationship with the CCP coming to light, and this most recent counterintelligence probe with the five Chinese nationals, the time is now to pause the state's subsidizing of the Gotion project," Nesbitt said in a statement.

5 Chinese nationals charged with covering up midnight visit to MI military site

ED WHITE, Associated Press

