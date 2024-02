A 59-year-old man died after falling through the ice sometime around 9 p.m. Monday.

Rescuers were called to 65th Ave near Madison Rd in Martiny Township after his family found the ice fisher.

He wasn't breathing by the time crews were able to pull him out.

Despite their best efforts, rescuers were not able to revive him.

The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone to stay off the ice; there hasn't been enough of a freeze to support people or equipment this season.