Public invited to 'stuff a cop car,' support Big Rapids pantry

Big Rapids Police Department
Posted at 11:47 AM, Oct 31, 2022
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Big Rapids community is invited to “stuff a cop car” in support of a local pantry this weekend.

The Big Rapids Police Department says officers will be stationed at Meijer, Walmart and Aldi to accept non-perishable goods on Saturday, Nov. 5 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

We’re told the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office will also take part in the event, which benefits Manna Pantry.

Police suggest the following items to be donated this Saturday:

  • Canned fruits and vegetables.
  • Canned meat and fish.
  • Pasta.
  • Cereal.
  • Soup.
  • Peanut butter.
  • Side dishes.
  • Gluten-free items.
  • Baby food.

Those with questions are asked to connect with Officer Sell by calling 231-527-0005 or sending an email to wsell@bigrapidsdps.org.

