Power outage at Mecosta Co Sheriff's Office impacting communications

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — An issue in the Mecosta County Courthouse knocked out the power to the Sheriff's Office.

According to a post to their social media page just before 5:45 Wednesday morning, something happened to the electrical system in the courthouse's boiler room, impacting the power at the Sheriff's Office.

"The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is without power, phones, and internet..." The Sheriff's Office posted online, explaining technicians have been called in, but the issue could persist through the afternoon.

