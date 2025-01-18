Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichiganMecosta

Actions

Police respond to reported bomb threat at Big Rapids Middle School

Big Rapids Police Department.png
Big Rapids Police Department
Big Rapids Police Department.png
Posted

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Police responded to a possible bomb threat Friday at Big Rapids Middle School.

A staff member at the school notified police about the perceived threat at around 4:15 p.m., according to the Big Rapids Police Department (BRPD).

We’re told officers arrived and secured the building. A K9 unit from Michigan State Police (MSP) assisted with detection efforts. Several hours later, the building was deemed safe. Nothing of concern was found.

BRPD says the students involved have been identified. They were not charged but charges may be filed as investigation into the incident continues.

In addition to MSP, BRPD also credits dispatchers for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
960x720_OnePride_OneStation.png

Sports

FOX 17 is the home for the Lions