Police respond to reported bomb threat at Big Rapids Middle School

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Police responded to a possible bomb threat Friday at Big Rapids Middle School.

A staff member at the school notified police about the perceived threat at around 4:15 p.m., according to the Big Rapids Police Department (BRPD).

We’re told officers arrived and secured the building. A K9 unit from Michigan State Police (MSP) assisted with detection efforts. Several hours later, the building was deemed safe. Nothing of concern was found.

BRPD says the students involved have been identified. They were not charged but charges may be filed as investigation into the incident continues.

In addition to MSP, BRPD also credits dispatchers for their assistance.

