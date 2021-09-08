Police: Pedestrian hit by car tries to bite first responders

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A pedestrian hit by a car Wednesday morning in Big Rapids tried to bite first responders, according to the Big Rapids Police Department.

Police, along with the Big Rapids Fire Department and Mecosta County EMS, responded about 4:35 a.m. to the scene near S. State Street and Spring Street.

After arriving at the scene, first responders found a 21-year-old man with severe injuries and determined he had been hit, ran over and dragged for a “short distance” before getting out from underneath the vehicle.

The man became combative with first responders who tried to assist him, trying to bite himself and others.

First responders were able to get him under control and transported him to Big Rapids Spectrum Health Hospital. He was later transferred to a hospital in Grand Rapids for serious injuries.

Police believe he was under the influence of intoxicants.