Police investigate armed robbery at Big Rapids gas station

Posted at 4:27 PM, Nov 04, 2023
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Big Rapids Police Department is investigating an armed robbery.

Officers responded to the Admiral Gas Station on N. State St. just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

The caller said a man went into the gas station, showed a handgun and demanded money before taking off.

They say he went west through the parking lot of the store.

The caller told police it was a white man wearing a green hoodie, gray sweatpants, tennis shoes and a ski mask.

If you have any information about the armed robbery, call the Big Rapids Police Department at 231-527-0005 ext. 1017.

