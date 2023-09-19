One person dies after structure fire in Mecosta Township

MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person died in a structure fire in Mecosta Township on Monday. The fire occurred at an address that was located on Old State Road.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, Meceola Central Dispatch received multiple calls about the fire at about 3:17 p.m. As personnel were responding to the fire, the call was updated that a person was possibly trapped inside.

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they began attacking the fully involved structure fire. Firefighters also heard explosions. The roof of the structure was already starting to collapse.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire, and began a search of the area for the missing resident. They were able to located the 80-year-old resident, who was deceased.

An investigation revealed that the 80-year-old Stanwood resident had been welding in his workshop when the fire broke out. Since they had mobility issues, the resident was unable to escape the fire.

The investigation also determined that the fire was accidental and not suspicious.

