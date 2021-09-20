Multiple organizations work to collect items for Manna Pantry

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Big Rapids Police Department, the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, and the Ferris State University Department of Public Safety alongside the Faith Communities of Big Rapids are working together to collect non-perishable items for the Manna Pantry of Big Rapids.

The Stuff a Cop Car event is set to happen at Big Rapids Meijer, Walmart, and Aldi on Oct. 9, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

William Sell

Those interested will be able to stuff a police car with the following items: soup, peanut butter, jelly, spaghetti sauce, pasta, hamburger helper, gelatin/pudding boxes, saltine crackers, Spam, mac & cheese, tuna fish, canned fruit & veggies, pork n beans, cereal, toilet paper, syrup, canned chicken, toothpaste, and toothbrushes.

Anyone with questions can contact call (231) 537-0005 or email wsell@cityofbr.org.

