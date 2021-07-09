Multiple injuries reported in Mecosta County crash

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities responded to a crash involving two vehicles in Mecosta County this afternoon, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Department.
We’re told the crash happened on Northland Drive and 8 Mile Road.
The sheriff’s department says a tan 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on 8 Mile Road when it failed to yield to traffic near Northland Drive. That was when it struck a red 2012 Ford Fusion at the intersection, authorities say.
The Fusion’s two occupants and two of the Tahoe’s occupants were transported to BRSH for treatment, according to the sheriff’s department.