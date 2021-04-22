Multi-county chase ends in Kent County, arrests made

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people have been arrested after leading police on a chase that spanned three counties, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the sheriff’s office helped deputies in Newaygo County locate breaking-and-entering suspects when they spotted the suspect vehicle. An attempt at a traffic stop was made, authorities say, when the vehicle sped off.

The sheriff’s office says the pursuit ended nearly 40 miles later in northern Kent County with the arrests of Jordan Dewitt, 36, and Christina Taylor, 40, both from Evart, after they left the vehicle and took off on foot in Sand Lake.

Authorities tell us both individuals are lodged at the Mecosta County Jail on a long list of theft charges among others, adding they are currently being held on cash/surety bonds between $50,000 and $100,000.

