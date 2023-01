SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are seeking information after they say someone stole wires and electrical cable from a Sheridan Township substation.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the larceny occurred at 26 Mile Road and F Drive North between 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.

Those with knowledge of the thefts are urged to connect with MSP by calling 269-558-0500.

