MSP looking for missing 12-year-old girl from Mecosta County

HINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers need your help finding a missing girl out of Mecosta County.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says 12-year-old Madisun Hoogeveen was last seen leaving her Hinton Township home near the intersection at 4 Mile Road and 100th Avenue Saturday at about 7:15 p.m.

Madisun is described as 5’6” tall, thin and has long blond hair and glasses. MSP says she wore a blue jeans, dark rain boots and a black sweatshirt over a blue shirt when she went missing.

We’re told she may be wearing a tan backpack with a blue water bottle and pink pencil box.



Those with knowledge of Madisun’s whereabouts are urged to connect with MSP at 517-582-1617 or dispatchers at 231-796-4811.

