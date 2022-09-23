Montcalm Co. deputies arrest 2 men for alleged sex crimes involving children

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Two men were arrested in Montcalm County overnight into Friday on suspicions of crimes involving children.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says the arrests are the outcome of a task force operation combating human trafficking and the exploitation of children in the county.

We’re told 28-year-old Saginaw resident Troy Isaac Kinchen and 33-year-old Sunfield resident Evan Joseph Goble both admitted to having intentions of sexually exploiting young girls during their arrests.

Both men were charged for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime, deputies say.

Authorities tell us Goble also faces weapons-related charges.

MCSO adds Kinchen and Goble are both held on a $75,000 bond.

Deputies credit the Central Michigan Enforcement Team, Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, the Ferris State University Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube