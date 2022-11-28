Michigan State Police need help finding missing man last known to be in Mecosta Co.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police need help finding a man who was last known to be in Mecosta County.

Michigan State Police say troopers are looking for 61-year-old Gerald Robertson.

Michigan State Police

Troopers say Robertson’s daughter received a call from her dad saying he was confused about where he was at. He stated he was at 8 Mile and US-131 in Mecosta County.

When the daughter arrived at the location, Robertson was not there.

Robertson is described as 6’1” tall, with blue eyes and gray here.

He was last known to be driving a dark blue 2004 Buick LeSabre.

Michigan State Police Stock photo of the type of vehicle Gerald Robertson was last known to be driving

Robertson was last heard from around 11:30 a.m. but his phone is no longer active.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Meceola Central Dispatch at 231-796-4811, MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951, or 911.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube