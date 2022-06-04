Watch
Mecosta Twp. man charged with voluntary manslaughter in White Pine Trail homicide

Big Rapids Death Investigation
Big Rapids Police Department
Big Rapids Death Investigation
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jun 04, 2022
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Big Rapids Police Department released the name of the man arrested for open murder Saturday, after a woman’s body was found on the White Pine Trail.

Daykota Handrich now faces charges in connection to Ashley Godfrey’s death.

Police found Godfrey’s body around 1:30 a.m. Friday on the White Pine Trail near Colburn Ave. in Big Rapids.

Saturday afternoon, police said Handrich was charged with non-negligent manslaughter (voluntary)-homicide.

Non-negligent, or voluntary, manslaughter refers to someone taking another person’s life knowingly.

The crime doesn’t qualify for “murder” because it takes place in the “heat of the moment.”

A judge denied bond for Handrich.

Police say Godfrey and Handrich knew each other and this was an isolated incident.

