Mecosta Township crash injures woman in labor, 2 others

MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pregnant White Cloud woman sustained injuries in a single-vehicle crash while on the way to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says she was in labor when the crash occurred on US-131 near 8 Mile Road in Mecosta Township.

We’re told the driver, an 18-year-old White Cloud woman, was transporting the 35-year-old pregnant woman and a 27-year-old Kent City man when she lost control during an attempt to pass another vehicle.

Deputies say the vehicle overturned several times after running off the road.

Icy road conditions contributed to the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

All three of the people involved were taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, deputies say.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube