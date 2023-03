GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify the woman in these photos.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, she was involved in an incident that occurred on Saturday night in Green Township.

Mecosta County Sheriff's Office

Anyone who can identify her is asked to contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department and speak with Sergeant Darcy Mann at 231-592-0150.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube