Mecosta County Sheriff's Office announces sudden passing of Officer Shawn Brimmer

Mecosta County Sheriff's Office
Officer Shawn Brimmer
Posted at 3:33 PM, Dec 17, 2021
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office has announced the unexpected passing of Corrections Officer Shawn Brimmer.

Officer Brimmer suffered from a medical emergency while on duty Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

Deputies tell us Officer Brimmer worked in law enforcement for a total of 21 years, the last eight of which were served at the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says Officer Brimmer was dedicated to the residents he served in Mecosta and Osceola counties, adding he helped make both counties a better place.

We’re told funeral services are in the planning stages.

