Mecosta County officials warn Morley-area residents of large funeral procession Friday afternoon

MORLEY, Mich. — Mecosta County residents are advised of a large funeral procession passing through the village of Morley Friday afternoon.

The procession is headed by the fire department and will begin at Morley Stanwood School on Northland Drive before ending at the cemetery on Jefferson Road and 190th Avenue, according to Mecosta County Emergency Management.

We’re told the procession will start at around 4 p.m.

Motorists are asked to use a different route between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Emergency personnel add the procession may impact accessibility on Northland Drive between Morley and 5 Mile Road, as well as streets within Morley and Jefferson Road to the west of Morley.

