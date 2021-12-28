Mecosta County officials: Large funeral procession may impact traffic Wednesday morning

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Emergency officials in Mecosta County are warning residents of a planned funeral procession that may impact traffic on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Mecosta County Emergency Management says the procession will pass through the Big Rapids, Paris and Reed City areas starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home on the south side of Big Rapids, ending in Reed City at 8:45 a.m.

We’re told the schedule is subject to possible delays.

County officials say the procession may cause traffic delays on State Street and Northland Drive between Big Rapids and Reed City.

Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route if traveling between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

