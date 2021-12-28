Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichiganMecosta

Actions

Mecosta County officials: Large funeral procession may impact traffic Wednesday morning

Posted at 5:47 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 17:47:38-05

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Emergency officials in Mecosta County are warning residents of a planned funeral procession that may impact traffic on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Mecosta County Emergency Management says the procession will pass through the Big Rapids, Paris and Reed City areas starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home on the south side of Big Rapids, ending in Reed City at 8:45 a.m.

We’re told the schedule is subject to possible delays.

County officials say the procession may cause traffic delays on State Street and Northland Drive between Big Rapids and Reed City.

Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route if traveling between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time