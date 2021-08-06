Mecosta County K9 receives protective vest

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Zeke, a K9 at the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, has been given a protective vest thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., the sheriff’s office tells us.

We’re told the vest, sponsored by Grosse Pointe Shores resident Sharon M. Peters, is resistant to bullets and knives. It is also embroidered with the phrase “In memory of Det. Lt. Richard J. Scott,” according to Mecosta County deputies.

For more on Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., including on how to make a donation toward K9 vests, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube