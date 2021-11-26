Mecosta County deputies seek truck stolen from Wheatland Township business

WHEATLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Mecosta County deputies are requesting the public's assistance in locating a stolen vehicle out of Wheatland Township on Thursday.

The vehicle was stolen from a business near 9 Mile Road and 20th Avenue, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies describe the vehicle as a silver 2006 Ford F-350 with four doors, a short bed, black fender flares, LED headlights and a sticker on the rear window.

Those with information in connection to the vehicle's location are asked to call MCSO.

