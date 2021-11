MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying two men who took a shopping cart with more than $3,000 worth of items without paying.

It happened about 2 p.m. Monday at a Menards, according to a news release Tuesday.

The images are from video footage obtained by the sheriff’s office.

Mecosta County Sheriff's Office

Mecosta County Sheriff's Office

Mecosta County Sheriff's Office