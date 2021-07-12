Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichiganMecosta

Actions

Mecosta County deputies search for 'dangerous fugitive'

items.[0].image.alt
Mecosta County Sheriff's Office
212618087_1643212162534179_2846710169326147304_n.jpg
Posted at 4:02 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 16:02:36-04

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says it’s actively searching for a man they consider to be a “dangerous fugitive.”

Joshua J. Voorhee, 36, or Barryton led deputies on a pursuit Sunday evening through Sheridan Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

It resulted in Voorhees hitting a patrol car with his vehicle before he fled on foot into a swamp in northwest Isabella County.

He has multiple warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with information may contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 592-0150.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time