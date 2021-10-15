Mecosta County deputies looking for vehicle that got away during chase

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a vehicle that got away from deputies during a Thursday night chase.

Deputies tried to stop the older model white Ford Explorer about 10:15 p.m. near the Little Caesars in Big Rapids.

It had no license plate and a yellow block “M” sticker in the upper left corner of the back window.

Mecosta County Sheriff's Office

The vehicle failed to stop and continued through the Little Caesars drive-thru, then behind the Sky Mint before driving over to Fuller Street.

It then went through the two-track at the end of Fuller Street, crashing through a chain gate and exiting westbound onto Woodward, where it eluded deputies.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information about the incident may contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.