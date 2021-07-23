Mecosta County authorities warn residents of SOS scam

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Mecosta County deputies are warning residents of a scam making the rounds in which the scammer claims to be from the Secretary of State’s office.

Scammers tell contacted individuals they rented a car outside the state and discovered blood inside the vehicle, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim is then asked to purchase gift cards from a nearby store and relay the card info to pay for damages and avoid criminal charges, authorities explain.

Sgt. Charlie Pippin says those who receive calls claiming to be from the Secretary of State should question the caller’s validity and refrain from giving away personal information.

